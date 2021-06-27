Man, 53, accused of assaulting, choking, pepper spraying woman in apartment

A 53-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after he alleged assaulted, choked and pepper sprayed a woman.

Toronto police said the man was arrested and charged on Saturday.

Officers responded to an assault call on May 15 at an apartment building near Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East.

Police alleged that the man pepper sprayed a woman in the face in her apartment in one instance, then returned the next day, entered the apartment and "began to choke her," police said.

Before police arrived at the scene in May, the man had fled the apartment. An investigation and search led to his arrest on June 26.

The man is charged with assault with a weapon, unlawfully entering a dwelling, two counts of assault, two counts of assault by choking, and four counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

Police said the man is also alleged to have assaulted the woman several times.

The man appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning.