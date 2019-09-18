Man in his 50s critically injured after struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man in his 50s was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday night, Toronto police say.

The vehicle that struck the male pedestrian remained on the scene.

Police said the collision occurred on Lawrence Avenue East near Crockford Boulevard, which is east of Warden Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 8 p.m.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre in an emergency run.

Officers are continuing to investigate.