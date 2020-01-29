Man dead after being struck by driver in Don Mills

A man is dead after he was struck by a driver in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened on Lawrence Avenue East and The Donway West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m.

Toronto police said the man, a pedestrian, was found lying on the road unconscious.

Initially, the man was said to be in life-threatening condition, with injuries described as "very serious." Since then, police have said that the man has died.

The driver has remained on the scene, police said. Officers from Toronto police's traffic services are expected to take over the investigation.

Lawrence Avenue East is closed in the area and it is expected to be closed for a few hours as officers investigate.