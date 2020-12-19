Man, 70, dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police say a 70-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the north-east end of Mississauga.
Police say the vehicle remained on the scene
A 70-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening, Peel Regional Police say.
Police say they received reports of an adult male pedestrian struck by a vehicle at a gas station parking lot in the area of Morning Star Drive and Goreway Drive at 6:03 p.m.
They say the driver of the car remained on the scene.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he died.
There are no road closures, police say.