Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Man, 70, dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a 70-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the north-east end of Mississauga.

Police say the vehicle remained on the scene

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

A 70-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Police say they received reports of an adult male pedestrian struck by a vehicle at a gas station parking lot in the area of Morning Star Drive and Goreway Drive at 6:03 p.m.

They say the driver of the car remained on the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died. 

There are no road closures, police say.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now