Man, 70, dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A 70-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Police say they received reports of an adult male pedestrian struck by a vehicle at a gas station parking lot in the area of Morning Star Drive and Goreway Drive at 6:03 p.m.

They say the driver of the car remained on the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died.

There are no road closures, police say.