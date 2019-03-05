Skip to Main Content
Man fighting for his life after SUV mounts curb, hits transit shelter, flees scene
Toronto·New

Man fighting for his life after SUV mounts curb, hits transit shelter, flees scene

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life after a black SUV mounted the curb and struck the man standing in a transit shelter early Sunday, Toronto police say.

Collision occurred at College Street and Spadina Avenue shortly before 2 a.m., police say

CBC News ·

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life after a black SUV mounted the curb and struck the man standing in a transit shelter early Sunday, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred at College Street and Spadina Avenue. Police were called to the scene at 1:53 a.m.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|