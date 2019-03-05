Man fighting for his life after SUV mounts curb, hits transit shelter, flees scene
A man in his 20s is fighting for his life after a black SUV mounted the curb and struck the man standing in a transit shelter early Sunday, Toronto police say.
Collision occurred at College Street and Spadina Avenue shortly before 2 a.m., police say
The collision occurred at College Street and Spadina Avenue. Police were called to the scene at 1:53 a.m.
Police said the driver fled the scene.
COLLISION:<br>College St + Spadina Av<br>**1:53 am**<br>-Pedestrian standing in bus shelter<br>-SUV mounted curb and struck pedestrian<br>-Man taken to hospital with life threatening injuries<br>-Black SUV fled the scene<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO671452?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO671452</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations