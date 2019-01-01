Male pedestrian in life-threatening condition after Vaughan hit and run

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Vaughan on New Year's Day.

York Regional Police were called to Jane Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, near Highways 7 and 400, at 4:15 a.m.

The man was taken to a trauma centre.

Insp. Ian Hill, duty inspector for York Regional Police, said the vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not remain at the scene.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle, but are canvassing the area for surveillance camera video, he said.

The victim's age was not available.

York police's major collision investigation unit at the scene.

Debris was left on the roadway after the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information is urged to call York police.