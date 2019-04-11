Man on scooter 'lucky to be alive' after falling down elevator shaft: Toronto Fire

A man on a motorized scooter is "lucky to be alive" after falling several stories down an elevator shaft in a downtown apartment building Thursday morning, Toronto Fire says.

The man fell through the elevator doors on the third floor, landing in the basement of a highrise along Simcoe Street, in the area of Dundas Street and University Avenue.

The man broke his leg and is now in hospital, fire officers say.

"He's lucky to be alive," said Platoon Chief Kevin Aucoin. "He fell about 45 to 50 feet."

About 25 firefighters were on the scene as a team repelled into the passage to remove the scooter, and then rescue the victim using a harness, said Capt. Adrian Ratushniak.

"The scooter may have broken some of his fall," Aucoin said, who says the man was conscious but in a lot of pain. The man has a compound fracture in one of his legs, he added.

The man was trapped in the elevator shaft for about 15 minutes after fire crews received the call around 10:30 a.m.

An investigation is underway into how this incident could have happened, Toronto Fire says. (Kelda Yuen/CBC)

An investigation is underway and an inspector will assess why the elevator shaft was accessible to the public.

"It's an incident whereby something like this should not have happened," Ratushniak said.

Aucoin says the building is a part of Toronto Community Housing.