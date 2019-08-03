Man, 29, dies after motorcycle crash in Etobicoke

A 29-year-old man has died in hospital after his motorcycle collided with a van in Etobicoke on Friday night, police and paramedics say.

The crash occurred at Islington Avenue and Beaumonde Heights Drive, south of Finch Avenue West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 10:30 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead there.

Toronto police said the driver of the van remained at the scene.

Police closed the road for several hours as officers investigated. Debris was scattered over the road after the crash.