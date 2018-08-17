Man, 82, dies more than a week after car hits his motorized wheelchair

An 82-year-old man has died more than a week after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a motorized wheelchair on a residential street in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

The man was hit by a car on Monday, August 6 at the intersection of Claremore Avenue and Craiglee Drive, north of Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue. Police were called to the scene at 9:15 a.m.

Const. Clint Stibbe, spokesperson for the police's traffic services, said the car was northbound on Claremore when the driver hit the man. He was attempting to cross Claremore in his motorized wheelchair, Stibbe said.

The man was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

On Wednesday, the man died of his injuries in hospital, police said.

Stibbe said the driver remained at the scene. No charges have been laid.

Local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dashboard camera video are urged to call police.