Man deemed threat goes missing from custody for 2nd time

A man who was found not criminally responsible in a series of armed robberies has gone missing from custody near the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)'s Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West location.

Toronto police say Ahmed Sualim, 30, was last seen around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, although a spokesperson would not confirm Sualim had been in custody at CAMH, where he was being held in 2019 when he previously went missing.

Police describe him as a large man, six feet tall with short black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a dark jacket with a hood and black track pants with a stripe on each side when he was last seen, according to police.

Sualim was being detained after being found not criminally responsible on five counts of armed robbery and five counts of theft over $5,000.

Police advise anyone who sees him to call 911 and not to approach.

Nearly four years ago, in July 2019, Sualim escaped CAMH for several hours before he was discovered in the city's west end by police and returned to hospital security.

At the time, Sualim was being held in the hospital's general forensic unit. Court documents noted he suffers from schizophrenia and cannabis use disorder. Those same documents noted that the Ontario Review Board considers him to "represent a significant threat to the safety of the public."