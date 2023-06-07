Man who allegedly threatened to shoot mayoral candidates released on bail

A Toronto man who allegedly threatened to shoot mayoral candidates has been released on bail with conditions.

On Wednesday, the Ontario Court of Justice released Junior Francois Lavagesse, 29, on the condition that he reside with his surety in Scarborough and remain under house arrest unless he is with his surety or two people named in a court document.

Lavagesse must also have no contact with a specific person named in the document, not be within 100 metres of a building in East York, not possess any weapons, and not apply for an authorization, licence or registration certificate for any weapon.

Lavagesse faces a string of charges, including two counts of weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and failing to comply with a recognizance.

The charges stem from an incident on June 1 he allegedly entered a public place in the area of Mortimer and Greenwood avenues with what appeared to be a firearm and made the threats, according to Toronto police. Police later said the firearm was a pellet gun.

The reported threats prompted several mayoral candidates to pull out of a debate scheduled for that night. Then the debate was later cancelled.



