Man missing after jumping into Georgian Bay to assist family pet

Provincial police are searching for a man who jumped into the waters of the Georgian Bay and did not resurface.

Search involves officers with the coast guard and marine unit, OPP say

The OPP say officers with the coast guard and the marine unit are searching for a man who went missing after jumping into the water in Owen Sound to assist a family pet. (CBC)

Police say they received a call on Saturday at about 5:20 p.m. concerning a missing man in Owen Sound.

Police say the man went in the water along with a friend to assist a family pet that had jumped from the boat.

Investigators say the family contacted the authorities after the man failed to surface.

They say the search is ongoing and involves officers with the coast guard and the marine unit, among others.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police.

