Toronto police identify man, 25, who died after shooting in Scarborough
Paul Anthony Desouza, of Toronto, was shot early Saturday, died in hospital later that morning
Toronto police have identified a man who died in hospital after he was shot through a sliding rear door of a Scarborough townhouse early Saturday.
Paul Anthony Desouza, 25, of Toronto, was shot several times at 367 Military Trail, near Neilson Road and Ellesmere Road. Police and paramedics were called to the townhouse at 2 a.m.
Desouza is Toronto's second homicide victim of the year.
When officers arrived at the home, they found Desouza suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said in a news release on Sunday.
Toronto paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries later on Saturday morning. A post-mortem exam has been scheduled for Sunday.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate.
Police said investigators believe there were a number of people in the area at the time of this shooting.
Early Saturday, Insp. Darren Alldrit, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told reporters near the scene that police believe the shooter did not enter the townhouse and more than one shooter may be involved.
"Fortunately, nobody else in the residence was injured as a result of shooting," Alldrit said.
"It's very early in the investigation. We are just in the initial stages of taking statements."
No one arrested yet
Officers from 43 Division and canine units searched the neighbourhood extensively for suspects following the shooting, Alldrit said.
Police have not said whether they think the shooting was targeted or not.
At the scene, bullet holes were visible in the sliding glass door.
No one has been arrested and no description of a suspect, or suspects, has been released.
Anyone who was at the address at the time of the shooting or who has home security video that may have captured relevant information is urged to call police.
With files from Jeremy Cohn, Muriel Draaisma