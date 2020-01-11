Man in his 20s in life-threatening condition after shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after he was shot through a sliding rear door of a Scarborough townhouse early Saturday, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened on Military Trail, near Neilson Road and Ellesmere Road, according to Insp. Darren Alldrit, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Police and paramedics were called to the townhouse at 2:00 a.m.

"One or more persons had attended the rear of the address on Military Trail and discharged a firearm into the address. One person inside was injured as a result of that shooting," Alldrit told reporters at the scene.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso area. Toronto paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where he continues to receive treatment.

"Fortunately, nobody else in the residence was injured as a result of shooting," Alldrit said. "It's very early in the investigation. Officers are still there, dealing with people at that residence. We are just in the initial stages of taking statements."

Alldrit said police believe the shooter did not enter the townhouse. At the scene, bullet holes were visible in the sliding glass door.

Police vehicles are parked on Military Trail in Scarborough near the scene of the shooting. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

More than one gunman may be involved and more than one shot was fired, Alldrit said.

Police said they do not know if the shooting was targeted or not.

Officers from 43 Division and canine units searched the neighbourhood extensively for suspects, Alldrit said. No one has been arrested and no description of a suspect, or suspects, has been released.

Anyone in the residential neighbourhood who has home security video that may have captured relevant information is urged to call police.