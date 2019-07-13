Man found with life-threatening injuries in Scarborough following shooting

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found in a parking lot in Scarborough early Saturday following a shooting, Toronto police say.

Police were initially called to Melford Drive and Tapscott Road in Malvern for a medical complaint at 6:40 a.m.

People found the man injured in a parking lot and called police, according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In hospital, it was determined that the man was suffering from gunshot wounds, he added.

Hopkinson was unable to say where exactly the shooting took place.

Police have no suspect information, he said.

Officers are interviewing the people who found the man and appealing to anyone who witnessed anything to come forward.