Man who 'came to the aid' of young female in violent altercation killed in Bradford

A man was killed Sunday morning in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury after trying to help a young female who was involved in an altercation, South Simcoe Police say.

Police said officers found a man at around 4:30 a.m. on Holland Street West near its intersection with Deer Run Crescent. He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a fatal injury.

A male suspect later surrendered to police and there is no threat to public safety, police said. He was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree murder and is being held for a bail hearing.

"The initial investigation has determined the deceased man came to the aid of a young female involved in a violent altercation with the accused on Holland Street West," police said in a news release. " The female was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released."

The identity of the man who was killed has not yet been confirmed and police are appealing to the public for help.

He is described as between 50 and 60 years old, heavy set and around six-feet tall. Police said he has a receding brown hairline and facial stubble.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Constable Shawn Strilec at 905-775-3311, extension #1059, or Crime Stoppers.