One man dead after shooting in Rexdale

Toronto police continue to investigate after a man was been shot and killed in Rexdale on Wednesday night.

Officers were called for a shooting in a plaza near Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. after a number of gunshots were reported in the area.

According to police, they located a victim in his 30s who was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

A woman was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, but police told CBC news she was not shot.

Police said no arrests have been made, and have not released suspect information at this point.