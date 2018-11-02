Man killed in industrial accident near Keele and Lawrence
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Keele Street and Milford Avenue Friday afternoon.
Worker fell off a ladder and suffered serious injuries, police say
Toronto police responded to reports of a man who fell from a ladder while on the job at Keele Street and Milford Avenue.
Paramedics made an attempt to save the man's life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating.