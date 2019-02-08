Man killed in overnight shooting at Queen and Parliament

A man was shot to death outside a night club in downtown Toronto overnight Friday, according to police.

Officers were called to an address near the corner of Queen Street E. and Parliament Street shortly after 1:50 a.m. for multiple reports of gunfire.

The victim was shot multiple times and was found on the steps of a building on Queen, police said.

"The ambulances arrived shortly thereafter and provided emergency medical treatment to the victim. Unfortunately he was beyond medical help," said Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about the victim were immediately available, Gotell said.

Officers from 51 Division were on scene overnight, and Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Gotell said it's possible the victim was at a nearby night club before he was killed. Several people who were on the street when police arrived are also believed to have been at the club, he added.

"We are still trying to determine what happened. We are speaking with people who were in the club," Gotell said.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact police. According to Gotell, several businesses in the area appear to have security cameras that may have captured part of the incident.

Investigators have questioned all the people who called 911, he added.

Queen Street E. is currently closed in both directions between Parliament and Power streets for the investigation. TTC streetcars are also detouring around the closure.