Man killed in apparent drive-by shooting in west end ID'd as Abdikani Ismail

Toronto police have identified the victim in a fatal west-end shooting Wednesday night as 33-year-old Abdikani Ismail.

Police were called to the area of Weston Road and Sidney Belsey Crescent just after 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Alberta licence plate.

According to Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell, the man had been driving on Weston Road when another car pulled up beside him and someone inside shot at him.

Toronto police were called to the area of Sidney Belsey Crescent and Weston Road Wednesday where a driver had crashed into a tree after being shot. (Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

Ismail was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His death marks Toronto's 40th homicide of the year.

Investigators are asking anyone with security or dash cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.