Man killed in downtown Toronto shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in downtown Toronto on Tuesday.

Shooting happened near Sherbourne and Shuter streets around noon Tuesday, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a vehicle near Sherbourne and Shuter streets in downtown Toronto on Tuesday. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in a parking lot in the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets shortly after noon, Toronto police said in a tweet.

When officers arrived, they located a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers are currently on scene investigating. No suspect information has been released. 

