Man killed in downtown Toronto shooting
A man is dead following a shooting in downtown Toronto on Tuesday.
Shooting happened near Sherbourne and Shuter streets around noon Tuesday, police say
Officers responded to a report of gunshots in a parking lot in the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets shortly after noon, Toronto police said in a tweet.
When officers arrived, they located a man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officers are currently on scene investigating. No suspect information has been released.