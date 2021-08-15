Man killed in North York shooting identified as Jerome Jean-Louis Sylvester

A man killed in a shooting near Black Creek and Trethewey on Saturday night has been identified as Jerome Jean-Louis Sylvester, 42, of Toronto, police said.

Toronto police said two other men — a 29-year-old from Toronto, and a 57-year-old man from Brampton — were also injured in the shooting.

Police said officers responded around 10:26 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive. When they arrived, they located three people with gunshot wounds.

Two men were transported to hospital while the third was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say it is now a homicide investigation. No information has been released on the suspects.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses, or anyone in the area that has dash-cam or video surveillance, to contact the Toronto police homicide unit.