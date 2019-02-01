Man killed, 2 others badly injured in Scarborough crash

A man was killed and two other people were badly injured in a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough overnight, according to Toronto paramedics.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Meadowvale Road and Generation Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Toronto police said on social media that one of the vehicles ended up on its side, while there was "extensive damage" to both.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male and a female were taken to hospital. One of the injured sustained life-threatening injuries, paramedics said, but they could not say if it was the male or the female. The other person suffered serious injuries.

Paramedics had no further details about those involved in the collision.

Police closed Meadowvale Road in both directions to investigate.