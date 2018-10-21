Skip to Main Content
Early morning shooting leaves man in his 20s critically injured

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in north Scarborough early Sunday.

Toronto paramedics rushed a man in his 20s to a trauma centre following an early morning shooting in Scarborough on Sunday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in north Scarborough early Sunday, police and paramedics say.

Toronto police were called to the area of McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue East, at about 4:45 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the injured man. Paramedics took him to a trauma centre, according to Evert Steenge, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police said they do not have a description of a suspect and do not know the direction in which he or she was travelling.

Any witnesses are urged to call 911. 

