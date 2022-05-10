Skip to Main Content
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in northwest Toronto

A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in northwest Toronto on Monday night, police say.

Shooting happened in area of Jane Street and Black Creek Trail

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's northwest that has left a man in life-threatening condition. (David Donnelly/CBC)

The shooting happened in the area of Jane Street and Black Creek Trail. Police received a call about 8:35 p.m.

Police said callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating and paramedics are assessing the man.

 

 

