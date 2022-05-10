Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in northwest Toronto
A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in northwest Toronto on Monday night, police say.
Shooting happened in area of Jane Street and Black Creek Trail
The shooting happened in the area of Jane Street and Black Creek Trail. Police received a call about 8:35 p.m.
Police said callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Police are investigating and paramedics are assessing the man.