Man wounded in parking lot shooting in Etobicoke

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in a Rexdale on Friday night, Toronto police say.

Gunfire was heard in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue in a department store parking lot. Police were called to the scene at 10:45 p.m.

Police said a number of people scattered after the gunshots were heard and a man was seen limping.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

Officers are now searching the immediate area for a suspect described as about five foot three, with a thin build.