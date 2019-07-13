Skip to Main Content
Man wounded in parking lot shooting in Etobicoke
Toronto

Man wounded in parking lot shooting in Etobicoke

A man is in hospital with serious gunshot wounds after a shooting in a parking lot in Etobicoke on Friday night, Toronto police say.

Shooting occurred in a parking lot at Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue

CBC News ·
Officers are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Etobicoke on Friday night left a man with serious injuries. (CBC News)

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in a Rexdale on Friday night, Toronto police say.

Gunfire was heard in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue in a department store parking lot. Police were called to the scene at 10:45 p.m.

Police said a number of people scattered after the gunshots were heard and a man was seen limping.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

Officers are now searching the immediate area for a suspect described as about five foot three, with a thin build.

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|