Man wounded in parking lot shooting in Etobicoke
Shooting occurred in a parking lot at Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in a Rexdale on Friday night, Toronto police say.
Gunfire was heard in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue in a department store parking lot. Police were called to the scene at 10:45 p.m.
Police said a number of people scattered after the gunshots were heard and a man was seen limping.
The man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.
Officers are now searching the immediate area for a suspect described as about five foot three, with a thin build.
SHOOTING:<br>Islington Av + Rexdale Bl<br>-Department store parking lot<br>-Multiple gunshots heard<br>-Numerous people running<br>-Male seen limping<br>-Officers o/s<br>-Have located victim<br>-Suffering gunshot wounds<br>-Suspect is black, 5'3, thin build<br>-Officers searching area<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1307337?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1307337</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations