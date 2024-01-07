Police investigating death of man found with injuries in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say they are investigating the death of a man who was found with injuries late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Queen Street West and Callender Street shortly after 11:45 p.m.

A man who was found injured was taken to hospital, where he later died. No other details have been released.

Police say the cause of death will be determined by the Coroner during autopsy.

Investigators are looking into the death as a homicide, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.