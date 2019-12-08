Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident in west end

A man believed to be in his 40s has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an incident in Toronto's west end, paramedics say.

The incident occurred in the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1:40 p.m.

Toronto police are currently guarding a scene in an alley north of Queen Street West that connects with Vanauley Street, west of Spadina Avenue.

A police cruiser appears to have boxed in a van, which is pinned against a building. The front of the cruiser and the front of the van appear to be damaged.

No other information was available.