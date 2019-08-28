Man, 46, critically injured after car drives into Mississauga restaurant

A 46-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the driver of a car left the road and smashed into a restaurant in Mississauga on Wednesday, Peel police say.

Emergency crews responded to calls that a car had driven into a restaurant at Queen Victoria Avenue and Lorne Park Road just before 11:30 a.m, Const. Akhil Mooken said.

On arrival they found the man as well as the 86-year-old male driver and his female passenger. It was not immediately clear if the younger man was inside the restaurant or a pedestrian.

The 46-year-old man was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, while the other two victims were taken to local hospital as a precaution.

Peel police closed the intersection so that the force's major collision bureau could investigate. They say motorists should avoid the area.

Investigators would like any witnesses to come forward by calling 905-453-2121.