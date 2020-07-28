Skip to Main Content
Man, 18, suffers life-threatening injuries in North York shooting
Toronto

An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a North York shooting on Monday night, Toronto police say.

Shooting happened in the area of Jane Street and Hullmar Drive

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Hullmar Drive, south of Steeles Avenue West. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

The shooting happened near Jane Street and Hullmar Drive, south of Steeles Avenue West. Police were called to the scene at 9:10 p.m.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the man was rushed to hospital in an emergency run.

At 11 p.m., there was still a heavy police presence in the area.

No information on suspects was released.

