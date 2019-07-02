Man injured in shooting near North York playground

A man was rushed to hospital after a shooting near a North York playground Monday night.

Police got a call around 9:50 p.m. for a shooting at 30 Falstaff Avenue, near Jane Street and Highway 401, said Insp. Norm Proctor.

Emergency services found a man, between 30 to 40 years old, collapsed on the ground with gunshot wounds, Proctor said.

"A lot of people were out here," said Proctor, who asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Paramedics said the man's suffered serious injuries.

Another man in North York was sent to hospital earlier that evening, after a shooting near Leslie Street and Van Horne Avenue.

"It's been a busy Canada Day long weekend," Proctor said Monday.

"It's always disheartening and disappointing when something like this happens."