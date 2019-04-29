Man seriously injured in shooting outside Scarborough home

An 18-year-old man is seriously injured after being shot multiple times Sunday evening outside a Scarborough residence.

Gunfire rang out around 10:30 p.m. at a house along Ivy Green Crescent, in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads, according to Toronto police.

The victim was shot in the breezeway that runs between the garage and bungalow.

Officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and head, Insp. Mandeep Mann told reporters at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Neighbours told CBC Toronto that the man lived in the home and worked as a tow-truck driver.

The investigation is in its early stages, says Mann, and police are still working to identify a suspect.

Meanwhile, officers are canvassing the area for any security cameras that may have captured the shooting or suspect.

Mann is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

This was the second shooting to take place in Toronto's east end on Sunday.