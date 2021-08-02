Man critically injured, driver flees the scene after rollover crash on Hwy. 401
OPP investigating, appealing to witnesses for dashcam footage
A 20-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a rollover collision on Hwy. 401 on Monday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police reported a vehicle rollover collision on Monday morning at 1 a.m. on Hwy. 401 near Hurontario Street in Mississauga.
The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. The passenger — a 20-year-old man — suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash and was rushed to hospital.
According to OPP, the vehicle was travelling westbound in the collector's lane before it lost control and went over the median into the express lanes. After several rollovers, the vehicle landed on its roof near the wall.
The investigation is ongoing, and OPP are asking the driver of the vehicle to turn themselves in. There is no age or gender information on the driver.
Police are appealing to witnesses and asking for dashcam footage of the incident.
