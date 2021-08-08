Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Man hospitalized with serious injuries after house fire in Scarborough

A 35-year-old man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a house fire in Scarborough Saturday evening, paramedics said.

35-year-old man in non-life-threatening condition

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Lynn Road just before 8:15 p.m. for reports of a fire. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Lynn Road just before 8:15 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Evert Steenge, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said on arrival paramedics located the 35-year-old man with "serious burns" to his body.

The injured man was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The fire has been brought under control and Toronto police said Warden Avenue is closed from Lonson Boulevard to Kingston Road for the investigation.

