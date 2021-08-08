Man hospitalized with serious injuries after house fire in Scarborough
35-year-old man in non-life-threatening condition
A 35-year-old man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a house fire in Scarborough Saturday evening, paramedics said.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Lynn Road just before 8:15 p.m. for reports of a fire.
Evert Steenge, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said on arrival paramedics located the 35-year-old man with "serious burns" to his body.
The injured man was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
The fire has been brought under control and Toronto police said Warden Avenue is closed from Lonson Boulevard to Kingston Road for the investigation.
