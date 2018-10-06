Man in his 40s seriously injured in apparent hit and run in Swansea

A man in his 40s was found lying in the middle of a roadway in the west end with serious injuries late Friday after he was struck in what appears to be a hit and run.

His injuries are not life-threatening, according to Toronto police. He was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition, paramedics said.

Police said they were called to the collision at South Kingsway and Hazelbrae Road, south of Bloor Street West, in Toronto's Swansea neighbourhood at about 11:30 p.m.

The car fled the scene after the man was hit.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle that hit the man and are urging witnesses to come forward.