Skip to Main Content
Man in his 40s seriously injured in apparent hit and run in Swansea

Man in his 40s seriously injured in apparent hit and run in Swansea

A man in his 40s was found lying in the middle of a roadway in the west end with serious injuries late Friday after he was struck in what appears to be a hit and run.

Victim was found lying in middle of roadway at South Kingsway and Hazelbrae Road, police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police say a male pedestrian was found lying in a roadway, seriously injured, after an apparent hit and run late Friday. (CBC)

A man in his 40s was found lying in the middle of a roadway in the west end with serious injuries late Friday after he was struck in what appears to be a hit and run.

His injuries are not life-threatening, according to Toronto police. He was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition, paramedics said.

Police said they were called to the collision at South Kingsway and Hazelbrae Road, south of Bloor Street West, in Toronto's Swansea neighbourhood at about 11:30 p.m.

The car fled the scene after the man was hit.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle that hit the man and are urging witnesses to come forward.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us