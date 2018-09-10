Police seek driver in North York hit and run that critically injured elderly man

Toronto police are seeking help from the public in identifying the driver of a dark-coloured sedan that critically injured a man, 82, in a North York hit and run on the weekend.

The sedan was driving eastbound on Sheppard Avenue West, west of Banting Avenue near Dufferin Street, when it struck the man as he was trying to cross the street, police said. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1:07 a.m. on Sunday.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening head injuries. His condition remains life-threatening, according to Const. Clint Stibbe, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services.

"The driver, without a doubt, knew that he hit somebody," Stibbe said on Monday. "We are asking that driver to contact a lawyer and turn yourself in. We are in the process of gathering video surveillance and obviously taking information from witnesses."

Toronto police are investigating a hit and run in North York that has left a man in his early 80s in life-threatening condition. (John Hanley/CBC)

Stibbe said the driver stopped his vehicle, got out of it, approached the man on the ground and had a "brief interaction" with witnesses of the collision. He returned to his vehicle and drove away. There were several witnesses, he said.

Stibbe declined to describe the nature of the interaction because he said it is part of the investigation.

Sedan may be damaged on right front

Witnesses have provided police with statements but officers are seeking video of the collision and are appealing to the public for more help, Stibbe said.

"Somebody knows something about this collision," he said.

Police believe the sedan may have sustained damage to its right front or windshield area.

The driver is described as five foot eight to five foot ten, between 20 and 30 years of age, with an olive complexion, dark hair and a medium build. He was clean shaven.

Sheppard Avenue West, in the area of the collision, was closed early Sunday as officers investigated, but the street was reopened hours later.

Officers from police's traffic services are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who may have been in the area between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m., who may have witnessed the collision, or who has dash camera or security footage of the area or the collision, is urged to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).