Man in his 80s in life-threatening condition after hit and run in North York

A man in his early 80s suffered life-threatening head injuries after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday in a hit and run, police and paramedics say.

Police said they were called to the scene on Sheppard Avenue W., near Dufferin Street, at 1:07 a.m. The collision occurred near the Sheppard West subway station.

The man was believed to be walking across the street when he was struck, police said.

No description of vehicle released

"Reportedly, the driver got out, looked at the pedestrian, then got back in the vehicle and drove away," Gary Long, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Sunday.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre. His current condition is not known.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

Police's traffic services is investigating.

A stretch of Sheppard Avenue W. was closed as police investigated but the street has reopened.