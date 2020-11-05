Man critically injured after stabbing in Church and Wellesley area
Man in his 40s is in life-threatening condition, police say
A 40-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in the Church and Wellesley area early Thursday morning and police are searching for a group of people seen leaving the area.
Toronto police say a call came in for "unknown trouble" around 3:30 a.m., and that investigators now believe the victim had been involved in an an altercation at Barbara Hall Park, just north of the well-known intersection in the city's Gay Village.
The man was found with multiple stab wounds near the intersection and was rushed to hospital shortly after.
The man's injuries were considered life-threatening injuries but his condition has since been upgraded and he's now expected to survive, police said.
Police say five to six people in hoodies were seen leaving the area. No further suspect description was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.
Police are investigating a stabbing in the Church and Wellesley Village overnight that sent a man to hospital with life threatening stab wounds. <a href="https://t.co/heDumcxYvY">pic.twitter.com/heDumcxYvY</a>—@LindaWardCBC
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.