Woman suffers critical injuries in 3-alarm apartment fire

A woman has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a 3-alarm apartment fire in Toronto on Wednesday, police say.

The fire broke out in a fifth floor unit of a building on York Mills Road, east of the Don Valley Parkway, according to Toronto Fire Services. The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. and was considered under control by 4 p.m.

The fire department said on X, formerly Twitter, that its crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the unit, then found the victim without vital signs.

Firefighters gave the woman first aid then transferred her to paramedics. Earlier, Toronto paramedics said the victim was a man.

Deputy Fire Chief Larry Cocco told reporters near the scene later on Wednesday that the woman is listed in critical condition in a local hospital. He said one other person was assessed at the scene for minor injuries.

Cocco said Toronto Fire Services and the building's owner are assessing possible smoke and water damage done to units on the fifth floor and floors above and below to determine whether residents can return home.

Cocco did not say how many residents have been displaced, but said they are waiting in shelter buses to keep warm.

An investigation will begin into the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire and Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal will be involved, he said.

"We're in the preliminary stages," he said.

"We're going to have to commence a comprehensive investigation, and as part of that process, we'll be doing that thorough examination of the scene, going through the debris and to ascertain origin and the ignition sources."

Police said York Mills Road is partially closed at the scene for emergency vehicles.