Man in his 70s seriously injured in bus shelter crash, police searching for driver

A man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter at Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area about five minutes after 3 p.m., and the man has been sent to a trauma centre.

The driver has since fled the scene and the vehicle has been found abandoned, Toronto police said. The driver is still at large.

Toronto police did not provide information about where the vehicle was found.

Police are asking people in the area to check their dash cameras and said that there is a heavy police presence in the area.