Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Main Street subway station

A man in his 20s was stabbed at Main Street subway station Friday night following an altercation with a group of men, Toronto police say.

The confrontation happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the station's street level, Const. Laura Brabant told CBC News.

The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, she said, where he remains as of 7:30 on Saturday morning.

Preliminary reports suggest there are at least two male suspects that were seen fleeing the area, Brabant said.

However, she said more suspect information will likely be released after investigators go through TTC surveillance tape.

"They do have quite good images in their station," Brabant said.