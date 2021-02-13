Man in life-threatening condition Friday night after city's 3rd shooting of the day

Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened in Toronto on Friday, the latest involving a man in Etobicoke who was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police said they responded to a call just after 7:30 p.m.for sounds of gunshots at The Westway and Martin Grove Road, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said the victim had life-threatening injuries and he was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run.

According to police, two male suspects wearing dark clothing and masks were seen jumping into a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Earlier on Friday, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head in her apartment building on Stong Court, near the corner of Jane Street and Finch Avenue in the city's northwest.

Four males were seen fleeing northbound on foot from the area, police said.

Despite suffering life-threatening injuries, the girl is expected to survive, acting Staff Supt. Pauline Gray told reporters at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police are still looking for the males who were seen leaving the apartment after a teenage girl was shot in the head earlier Friday, and are asking them to turn themselves in. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Another man was shot and injured in a shooting on Songwood Drive and Ardwick Boulevard in North York just after 4:30 a.m. not far from the shooting on Stong Court.

Investigators don't believe the two shootings are connected.

At a news conference Friday morning, Supt. Ron Taverner said the man, who is in his early 20s, was standing outside his vehicle when two males approached him and fired over 20 rounds.

He was struck at least twice, Taverner said.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been made in any of the three shootings.