Man in life-threatening condition after being hit, dragged by car

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a car, then "dragged for quite a distance" along Church Street in The Village.

Officers were called to the area of Church Street and Wood Street shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in life-threatening condition, according to Const. Laura Brabant.

While the driver of the car fled, she said he was soon located by police officers and charges are pending.

Potential charges include failure to remain at the scene of a collision and dangerous driving causing bodily harm, according to Brabant.

Anyone in the area at the time, including anyone who may have dash camera footage, is asked to contact Traffic Services investigators.