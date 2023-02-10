Content
Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by alleged drunk driver

A construction worker is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a driver whose vehicle then rolled over, according to Toronto police.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and has since been charged with impaired driving

CBC News ·
Const. Cindy Chung says police were called to Allen Rd. and Lawrence Avenue W. around 12:30 a.m. on Friday with reports of the collision.

The man was on the shoulder of the road when he was hit by the car, Chung says.

She says the driver remained on the scene and has since been charged with impaired driving.

