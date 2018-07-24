Man in hospital after shooting at Bayview and Finch

A man is in hospital following a shooting in the north end of the city early Tuesday morning.

Police were called for reports of gunfire on Winlock Park, in the Bayview Avenue and Finch Avenue East area, shortly after 3 a.m.

The male victim of unknown age got himself to a local hospital, according to police, who said he had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At 4:43 a.m., Toronto paramedics were called to transport the patient to a trauma centre. Police escorted the ambulance to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, according to CBC Toronto video producer Tony Smyth.

Police remained outside a home on Winlock Park early Tuesday.