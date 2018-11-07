Man in his 50s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in east end
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in the east-end, police say.
The driver of the car remained on the scene, police say
Emergency crews were called to the area of Middlefield Road and Finch Avenue East just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
