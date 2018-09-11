Man in his 50s killed in Etobicoke stabbing that left 2 others injured

A man in his 50s is dead and two other people are injured following a stabbing in Etobicoke Tuesday afternoon.

Officers believe an altercation broke out between two males around 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the Redgrave Drive and Martin Grove Road area near Eglinton Avenue West, said Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.

One man was found without vital signs, suffering from a stab wound to his upper body, when paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a woman in her 50s also suffered minor injuries when she tried to intervene. Another male was found conscious and breathing.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.