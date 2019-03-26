Man in his 20s taken to hospital after shooting at Sherbourne and Dundas

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at an apartment building on Sherbourne Street early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to 251 Sherbourne Street, near Dundas Street, around 12:10 a.m. and found the victim inside the building suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police remained at the scene checking surveillance footage from the area.

Police could not immediately provide information about a suspect or suspects.

Not long after, a man reportedly fell from a balcony at the same building, CBC video producer Tony Smyth reported from the scene. Police at 51 Division could not provide further details or confirm if the incident was related to the shooting.