Man in his 20s killed in North York shooting

A man believed to be in his 20s is dead after a shooting in North York Thursday afternoon.

Police were called around 2 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Camborne Avenue and Dalraith Road, near Keele Street and Highway 401.

Witnesses reported hearing five gunshots ring out, according to Toronto Police Service spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.

When officers arrived they found the man without vital signs inside a car, Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto later Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are searching for two male suspects, both wearing hooded sweatshirts. They were last seen going eastbound in a grey vehicle.