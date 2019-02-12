Man in custody, police investigating after 74-year-old woman dies in home

Police west of Toronto say a man is in custody as they begin a homicide investigation into the death of a 74-year-old woman.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a home in Mississauga, Ont., early Tuesday morning for an unspecified medical call.

Const. Akhil Mooken says the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken into custody.

Mooken did not disclose what, if any, relationship existed between the man and woman.

No charges have been laid, but Mooken says homicide investigators have taken over the case.

He says police are not seeking any additional suspects and there is no active threat to the public.